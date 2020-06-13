/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Marion Street
105 Marion St, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Tuckaleechee Pike
1501 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Tuck house - Property Id: 298999 Super cute single family home on a big lot, on a quiet street, very close to downtown Maryville. A Great Schools property, walking distance to Maryville Hospital. Renovated in 2018.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Magnolia St.
218 South Magnolia Street, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1353 sqft
Maryville City Condo 3 bedroom 2-bath - Maryville City Condo, 1353 Sq.ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Tipton Lane
205 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Available now -- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex in Maryville City - Three bedroom, one and half bath duplex on a quiet street in Maryville City. New paint, new flooring, new counter tops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Calderwood Avenue
1202 Calderwood Avenue, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom near parks and schools - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tony Mills with Realty Executives Associates at 865-748-2854 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Thunder Creek Drive
913 Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1703 sqft
913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1010 East Harper Avenue
1010 East Harper Avenue, Maryville, TN
This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés,
Results within 1 mile of Maryville
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2721 Cansler Drive
2721 Cansler Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom home with breakfast area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1439 Peabody Drive
1439 Peabody Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1730 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCHER IN RAULSTON VIEW - BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE is this 3 Bedroom Brick Rancher located in a lovely subdivision. Many features to enjoy are the beautiful wood floors and pretty decorator wall colors.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
526 Argyle Way
526 Argyle Way, Blount County, TN
Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1139 Aspen Glen Drive
1139 Aspen Glen Dr, Alcoa, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2130 sqft
Alcoa, 3 bedroom home with study/loft area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8115 Robins Nest Ln
8115 Robin Nest Lane, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
8115 Robins Nest Ln Available 08/01/20 Bearden Home, 3bed, 2.5bath, 2 living areas - This single family home is the perfect place for you! 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 living areas Kitchen is spacious with a large island.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 Clear Brook Drive
1308 Clear Brook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
1308 Clear Brook Drive Available 07/01/20 Large 3BR West Knox near Ebenezer - 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1563 Johnathan Drive
1563 Johnathan Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Louisville, 3 bedroom, basement - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-984-1111 or text (865)591-8281.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7824 Signal Station Rd
7824 Signal Station Road, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
This one-level home has an open concept living area with a gas fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms to one side of the home and a 2 car garage on the other side. Enjoy entertaining outside on the private deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sedgewick Dr
1808 Sedgewick Drive, Knox County, TN
Charming home in highly sought area of West Knoxville. This home was recently updated, Stainless Steel appliances, plank flooring,fireplace, deck and fresh paint thru out.Convenient location and great school district!