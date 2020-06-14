Apartment List
77 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Vergne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified




5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.




1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified




27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified




8 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified




$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$922
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified




14 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Verified




37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified




25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified




Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified




$
38 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified




19 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified




Autumnwood
13 Units Available
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Verified




23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified




Harbour Town
4 Units Available
Chase Cove Apartments
2999 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community just a short drive from parks, grocery stores, dining and entertainment. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with central air conditioning and heating, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified




Davenport Condos
3 Units Available
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1317 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool and barbecue area. Near shops and restaurants along Murfreesboro Pike. Close to Nashboro Golf Club.




1 Unit Available
2925 Harbour View Dr
2925 Harbour View Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Beautiful Spacious home very well kept and loved - Property Id: 298770 Beautiful ,Spacious 4 bedroom home, kitchen with granite counter tops,dining room, flordia glass room,wood floors very close to lake,boat ramp, gas station,grocery store,




1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.




1 Unit Available
913 Beavercreek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Spacious townhouse almost NEW in Old Hickory Commons! - Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen.




1 Unit Available
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4058 sqft
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.




Bell Forge Village
1 Unit Available
416 Oak Forge Dr
416 Oak Forge Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
1 bedroom basement Studio Efficiency/apartment with 2 Closets in Bedroom, Full Bathroom, New Kitchen area adjacent to Small living room area. Private rear entrance. New Laminate Hardwood flooring.




1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.




Rice Hill
1 Unit Available
1621 Rice Hill Court
1621 Rice Hill Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1144 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances, glass top stove and plenty of




1 Unit Available
1809 Wild Oaks Ct
1809 Wild Oaks Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome ** Open floor plan ** Hardwood flooring downstairs ** Master suite with garden tub and walk-in closet ** Kitchen with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry *** Deck *** Close to Elementary School **
Results within 10 miles of La Vergne





$
40 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in La Vergne, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for La Vergne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

