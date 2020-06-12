Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN

Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
6 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1141 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
933 Patty Cv
933 Patty Cove, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome, open and spacious, large eat-in kitchen, walk in closets, front/rear porches. New paint, new laminate floors on main level, and new carpet in bedrooms. Property close to beautiful parks, I-24, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1035 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
36 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1050 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1287 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$957
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
22 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Last updated June 8 at 09:04pm
17 Units Available
The Villages at Meadowood
5160 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$909
922 sqft
Excellent location, close to Walmart SuperCenter and a slew of restaurants. Homes are fully appointed with dining area, large kitchen windows and abundant closets. Community offers playground, pool, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 8 at 08:57pm
15 Units Available
The Villages at Stonewood
5161 Rice Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$909
976 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-40 and I-24. Units feature walk-in closets, dining area, and have washer/dryer connections available. Community features pools and spas; racquetball, volleyball and tennis courts; and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
39 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Noah's Landing
2570 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$879
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah's Landing in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 27 at 03:51pm
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$984
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Beavercreek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Spacious townhouse almost NEW in Old Hickory Commons! - Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 Cardigan Way
1630 Cardigan Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse in Provincetown! - All kitchen appliances included! The property has an open layout. Has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, master ensuite, and walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Trash included! Call 615-571-2251 for more info.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Clearwater Ct -
701 Clearwater Court, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
Edge of Lake Area - Be the first to see this lovely 2-Story Brick Townhouse, 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, Fireplace, Appliances, Two Master Bedrooms and Baths This Property has a Rently Lockbox on Front Door for Self Showings.

