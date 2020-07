Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court volleyball court cc payments conference room e-payments online portal

Eagle Pointe Apartments in West Knoxville is situated on the beautiful rolling hills and only a short drive to the University of Tennessee Knoxville. We also proudly manage Southern Woods, Courtyards, and Hinton Hollow Apartments. Our spacious and pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom townhomes feature fully-equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, and private patios with exterior storage. Select apartment homes have fireplaces and attached garages. Our amenity package includes a 24/7 fitness center, swimming and wading pools, clubhouse with billiards room, various sports courts, and more. Call us today to find your perfect Knoxville apartment townhome!