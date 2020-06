Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport air conditioning range oven

Looking for something close to UT, downtown, and/or the interstate? 812 W Emerald Avenue has all that! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors and a large eat-in kitchen. You also have the luxury of a 1 car carport. Large windows for lots of natural light. Call today to schedule your tour! Application fee is $35. There is a criminal, credit, and rental check. To complete the application go to trefmanagement.com

NO PETS, NO VOUCHERS, AND NO SMOKING!!!