7562 Long Shot Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7562 Long Shot Lane

7562 Long Shot Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7562 Long Shot Ln, Knoxville, TN 37918
Fountain City

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
new construction
New Construction Anyone!!!! - SPECTACULAR LAYOUT! Open floor plan with spacious great room, kitchen, and breakfast area perfect for entertaining. Brand new Samsung appliances with Luxury Vinyl Plank in the kitchen, laundry, and baths. Walk-in-closets and marbled countertops in the master suite. Landscaping included, dog park being built, and walking trail around the entire neighborhood. Conveniently located to i75 & i40. Minutes from Downtown Knoxville, The University of Tennessee, and West Town.

Pets Accepted
Credit Check Required
Background Check Required

(RLNE5824083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7562 Long Shot Lane have any available units?
7562 Long Shot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knoxville, TN.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7562 Long Shot Lane have?
Some of 7562 Long Shot Lane's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7562 Long Shot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7562 Long Shot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7562 Long Shot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7562 Long Shot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7562 Long Shot Lane offer parking?
No, 7562 Long Shot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7562 Long Shot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7562 Long Shot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7562 Long Shot Lane have a pool?
No, 7562 Long Shot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7562 Long Shot Lane have accessible units?
No, 7562 Long Shot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7562 Long Shot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7562 Long Shot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
