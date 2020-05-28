6430 Grove Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOUNTAIN CITY: ALL BRICK, ONE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE - All brick, ranch house with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms in Fountain City. Large covered front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with neutral tile floors, tile counter tops, tile bar area, and newer refrigerator. Newer windows and newer roof. 2 car garage, plus unfinished basement. Minutes from schools, library, park, restaurants, shopping, and more! Washer/dryer connections in basement. Approximately 1512 square feet with gas heat.

NO SMOKING. NO PETS.



DIRECTIONS: I-640 to Broadway exit. Turn left onto Broadway( 2nd traffic light on exit). Follow Broadway to Hotel (pass Duck Pond on left). Turn left onto Hotel - pass library on right. At stop sign, turn right - pass Gresham Middle School on left. At stop sign, turn left onto Grove. Follow Grove to top of hill. House #6430 at top of hill on right. Do not start down the hill. House sits perpendicular to road.



Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.



(RLNE2473673)