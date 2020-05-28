All apartments in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN
6430 Grove Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6430 Grove Drive

6430 Grove Drive Northeast · (865) 584-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6430 Grove Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37918
Fountain City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6430 Grove Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUNTAIN CITY: ALL BRICK, ONE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE - All brick, ranch house with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms in Fountain City. Large covered front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with neutral tile floors, tile counter tops, tile bar area, and newer refrigerator. Newer windows and newer roof. 2 car garage, plus unfinished basement. Minutes from schools, library, park, restaurants, shopping, and more! Washer/dryer connections in basement. Approximately 1512 square feet with gas heat.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

DIRECTIONS: I-640 to Broadway exit. Turn left onto Broadway( 2nd traffic light on exit). Follow Broadway to Hotel (pass Duck Pond on left). Turn left onto Hotel - pass library on right. At stop sign, turn right - pass Gresham Middle School on left. At stop sign, turn left onto Grove. Follow Grove to top of hill. House #6430 at top of hill on right. Do not start down the hill. House sits perpendicular to road.

Please call CBWW at (865) 584-4700 to schedule a showing or for more details.

(RLNE2473673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Grove Drive have any available units?
6430 Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6430 Grove Drive have?
Some of 6430 Grove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6430 Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 6430 Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 6430 Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 6430 Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6430 Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6430 Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
