Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:03 PM

415 Millers Avenue - 208

415 Miller Ave · (865) 803-4076
Location

415 Miller Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920
South Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This 2nd floor studio apartment has a quiet private balcony. This apartment is scheduled to be renovated prior to availability date.
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.

Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.

We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).

There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.

hiddenridgeknoxville.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have any available units?
415 Millers Avenue - 208 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have?
Some of 415 Millers Avenue - 208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Millers Avenue - 208 currently offering any rent specials?
415 Millers Avenue - 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Millers Avenue - 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 is pet friendly.
Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 offer parking?
Yes, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 does offer parking.
Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have a pool?
No, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 does not have a pool.
Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have accessible units?
No, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Millers Avenue - 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Millers Avenue - 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
