415 Millers Avenue - 208

Amenities
This 2nd floor studio apartment has a quiet private balcony. This apartment is scheduled to be renovated prior to availability date.
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.
Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking. Making the monthly total $824 with all utilities included.
Additional Fees apply for 6 month leasing option and/or additional occupant.
We are a pet friendly community. There is a one time $250 pet fee per pet (limit 2, breed restrictions, and 30lb weigh limit).
There is a new on-site Laundry Facility for residents.
