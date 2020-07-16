All apartments in Knoxville
2101 Fenwood Drive

2101 Fenwood Drive Northeast · (205) 900-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 Fenwood Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37918
Fountain City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful basement rancher located in the heart of Fountain City. 3 beds with 1 bath, original hardwood floors throughout with updated paint & tile in the kitchen. This property sits on a beautiful lawn with modern landscaping design lawn care included in the rental rate!

For a 3D walk-through, please visit https://my.matterport.com/models/oFHTToxP9AY?section=media&mediasection=showcase

Pets Accepted
Credit Check Required
Background Check Required

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 7/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have any available units?
2101 Fenwood Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
Is 2101 Fenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Fenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Fenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Fenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Fenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Fenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
