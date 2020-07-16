2101 Fenwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful basement rancher located in the heart of Fountain City. 3 beds with 1 bath, original hardwood floors throughout with updated paint & tile in the kitchen. This property sits on a beautiful lawn with modern landscaping design lawn care included in the rental rate!



For a 3D walk-through, please visit https://my.matterport.com/models/oFHTToxP9AY?section=media&mediasection=showcase



Pets Accepted

Credit Check Required

Background Check Required



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 7/24/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.