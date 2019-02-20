All apartments in Knoxville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1946 McClung Ave

1946 Mcclung Avenue · (865) 247-0027
Location

1946 Mcclung Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920
South Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub. Lovely eat in kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the home. Large backyard for relaxing or entertaining. Off street parking. Located in South Knoxville close to Ijam's Nature Center, Greenway, Bike trails, Coffee and Sub Shops. Dogwood Elementary School, South Doyle Middle School, South Doyle High School. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.com for more details under applicant information tab regarding rental requirements and pet policy. To schedule a viewing of the property please call 865-999-0356. Professionally managed by Asset Realty Management, Inc.

(RLNE5556955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 McClung Ave have any available units?
1946 McClung Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1946 McClung Ave have?
Some of 1946 McClung Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 McClung Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1946 McClung Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 McClung Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 McClung Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1946 McClung Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1946 McClung Ave does offer parking.
Does 1946 McClung Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 McClung Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 McClung Ave have a pool?
No, 1946 McClung Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1946 McClung Ave have accessible units?
No, 1946 McClung Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 McClung Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1946 McClung Ave has units with dishwashers.
