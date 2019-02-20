1946 McClung Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 BR 2 BA recently renovated home in South Knoxville. New kitchen with new dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator. New roof, siding and windows. Large laundry room with second bathroom containing a large soaker tub. Lovely eat in kitchen with hardwood floors throughout the home. Large backyard for relaxing or entertaining. Off street parking. Located in South Knoxville close to Ijam's Nature Center, Greenway, Bike trails, Coffee and Sub Shops. Dogwood Elementary School, South Doyle Middle School, South Doyle High School. Some pets accepted with approval and fees. Please visit www.armtn.com for more details under applicant information tab regarding rental requirements and pet policy. To schedule a viewing of the property please call 865-999-0356. Professionally managed by Asset Realty Management, Inc.



(RLNE5556955)