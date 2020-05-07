1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage sauna tennis court

This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day. Come live away from the hustle and bustle of city life but within minutes UT, Downtown, UT hospital, shopping and restaurants. Also, enjoy the use of the swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. A clubhouse with workout room, pool table, TV, saunas and tables out side to just sit back and relax with friends. Call today to setup an appointment to see today.