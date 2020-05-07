All apartments in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr

1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive · (865) 637-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive, Knoxville, TN 37920

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
tennis court
This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day. Come live away from the hustle and bustle of city life but within minutes UT, Downtown, UT hospital, shopping and restaurants. Also, enjoy the use of the swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. A clubhouse with workout room, pool table, TV, saunas and tables out side to just sit back and relax with friends. Call today to setup an appointment to see today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have any available units?
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have?
Some of 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knoxville.
Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr does offer parking.
Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr has a pool.
Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr has units with dishwashers.
