Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

1400 Kenesaw Avenue Apt 31E

1400 Kenesaw Avenue · (865) 333-4840 ext. 1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Kenesaw Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919
Sequoyah Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Kenesaw Avenue Apt 31E · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Sequoyah Hills, 2 bedroom apartment in Hamilton House - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

Remodeled Throughout, 2 Bedroom Apartment in Sequoyah Hills. Two bedroom, two full bath apartment conveniently located minutes from schools, parks, shopping, the interstate, and downtown. Hardwood and tile floors. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances: refrigerator, range/oven, and microwave. A large living room open to the dining area, spacious kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry closet with washer/dryer connections. Community offers building security, elevator, coin laundry, picnic area, and swimming pool. Surface parking included with garage parking option available. Extra storage lockers available. Water included. Per HOA: NO PETS, NO SMOKING.

To view and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to our website at REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. No pets. No smoking.

Available 3/17. Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.

School Information:

Sequoyah Elementary
Bearden Middle
West High

Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:
http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx

(RLNE5615096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

