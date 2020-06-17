1400 Kenesaw Avenue Apt 31E

Amenities

Sequoyah Hills, 2 bedroom apartment in Hamilton House - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).



Remodeled Throughout, 2 Bedroom Apartment in Sequoyah Hills. Two bedroom, two full bath apartment conveniently located minutes from schools, parks, shopping, the interstate, and downtown. Hardwood and tile floors. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances: refrigerator, range/oven, and microwave. A large living room open to the dining area, spacious kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Laundry closet with washer/dryer connections. Community offers building security, elevator, coin laundry, picnic area, and swimming pool. Surface parking included with garage parking option available. Extra storage lockers available. Water included. Per HOA: NO PETS, NO SMOKING.



To view and apply for all of our available rental properties, please go to our website at REARENTS.COM. Credit and background checks required. No pets. No smoking.



Available 3/17. Call or text Ryan at 865-333-4840 to schedule a showing or for more information.



School Information:



Sequoyah Elementary

Bearden Middle

West High



Disclaimer: School information listed is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. We are not responsible for changes in zoning or inaccurate information. To verify zoning information, please visit the link below:

http://www.kgis.org/portal/OnlineTools/SchoolZoneSearch.aspx



