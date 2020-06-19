1008 W. Parkway Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

The Parkway Community is conveniently located off of Cedar Lane/Merchants Drive near Clinton Hwy. in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.



Parkway is a pet friendly, smaller community made up of 14 Units all 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartments. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!