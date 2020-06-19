All apartments in Knoxville
1008 W. Parkway Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1008 W. Parkway Ave

1008 West Parkway Avenue · (865) 413-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 West Parkway Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37912
Inskip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Parkway Community is conveniently located off of Cedar Lane/Merchants Drive near Clinton Hwy. in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations. The Happy Holler and Old North Knoxville are near-by on Central Ave and Downtown Knoxville and the UT Campus is only a 10 minute drive on the Interstate.

Parkway is a pet friendly, smaller community made up of 14 Units all 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartments. The kitchens are equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher. The flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl with a fresh coat of bright, gray paint and white trim throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have any available units?
1008 W. Parkway Ave has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have?
Some of 1008 W. Parkway Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W. Parkway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W. Parkway Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W. Parkway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 W. Parkway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave offer parking?
No, 1008 W. Parkway Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 W. Parkway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have a pool?
No, 1008 W. Parkway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have accessible units?
No, 1008 W. Parkway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W. Parkway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W. Parkway Ave has units with dishwashers.
