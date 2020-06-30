All apartments in Jackson
Park Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Park Place

Open Now until 6pm
100 Boardwalk Cove · (731) 253-2736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN 38301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0503 · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. Aug 7

$918

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
package receiving
From convenience to happiness, you will have everything that you need at Park Place Apartments in Jackson, TN! A wide selection of fantastic amenities and features are waiting for you. Wash your clothes at home with a built-in washer and dryer, reserve extra storage space to store your gear, and get the kids out for some play time at the on-site playground. You can also lounge by our sparkling pool with sundeck or barbecue with your friends in our picnic area. Our friendly and professional staff is waiting to show you all that our community has in store. Treat yourself at Park Place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has 4 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
No, Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
