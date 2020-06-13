Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Jackson, TN with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
100 Boardwalk Cove, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1345 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Post House North
26 Revere Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A few minutes from I-40 and downtown Jackson. Apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplaces, patios/balconies and air conditioning. Community offers a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westwood Gardens
3 Units Available
The Oaks at Jackson
842 N Parkway, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, open-plan apartments with kitchen appliances, breakfast bars, carpet and hardwood flooring. Community features a volleyball court, tennis court and pool. Located close to Route 412 and Route 45.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Post House Jackson
26 Rachel Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1291 sqft
On-site amenities include parking, pool, dog park and gym. Units feature dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Just minutes from dining, entertainment and shopping of downtown Jackson.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Northridge Apartments
33 Constellation Cir, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$806
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,111
1200 sqft
A fantastic location near dining and shopping. Updated appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and ample closet space provided. On-site, residents can enjoy a saltwater pool, fitness studio, and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Camellia Trace
100 Trace Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$764
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1413 sqft
Pet-friendly location with on-site dog park. Floor plans with one, two or three bedrooms. Private balconies or patios. Community amenities include outdoor pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Within minutes of Vann Drive.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Woods of Post House
39 Thistlewood Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$868
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and Route 45. Attractive community with landscaped gardens, a pool with sun terrace and a gym. Apartment homes feature bathtubs, fireplaces and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
University Village at Walker Road
10 Hull Cv, Jackson, TN
2 Bedrooms
$829
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1173 sqft
Near Union University and the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lots of storage space and professional maintenance. Apartments offer fireplaces, plush carpeting and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge
100 Park Ridge Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1275 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Ridge Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Cherry Grove
27 Dunn Ridge Drive, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$832
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,032
1200 sqft
Apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Private patios or decks. Wood-burning fireplaces. Outdoor amenities include tranquil lake, picnic area with grills, pool and tennis courts. Access to 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Bradford Chase
24 Williamsburg Village Dr, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$730
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1134 sqft
A short drive from Route 45 and I-40. Spacious homes with a fireplace, private laundry facilities, carpet and kitchen appliances. Residential community includes a sauna, tennis court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Park Trace
100 Parkwood Trce, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1341 sqft
Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Park Trace Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
132 Terrace Pl Apt 5
132 Terrace Pl, Jackson, TN
1 Bedroom
$620
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, historic building in Midtown. Washer Dryer available as well as extra storage units. Hardwood floors, cute kitchen and high ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jackson, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jackson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

