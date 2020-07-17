907 Lambuth Blvd

Amenities

$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character. Wonderfully restored single family house that is rare to find in the Jackson rental market - come home to beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, tons of natural light, large bedrooms, and gorgeous original wood trim. All appliances (including washer and dryer) and lawn care are included with your rent. Find yourself in the middle of this growing neighborhood with easy access to all that downtown Jackson has to offer.



Facts and Features Heating Forced air Cooling New WiFi/Bluetooth window units throughout the home Parking Driveway / Off Street



INTERIOR FEATURES Bedrooms - Beds: 3 - Baths: 1 Basement - Unfinished basement Appliances - Appliances included: Dryer, Washer, Refrigerator, Stove Flooring - Floor size: 1,715 sqft - Flooring: Hardwood Other Interior Features - Fireplace - Unfinished walkout basement