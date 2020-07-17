All apartments in Jackson
907 Lambuth Blvd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

907 Lambuth Blvd

907 Lambuth Boulevard · (615) 852-6065
Location

907 Lambuth Boulevard, Jackson, TN 38301
Westwood Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$1175 - 3 bed, 1 bath in the LANA district with charm to spare Just a few doors down from UM Lambuth is this one of a kind home full of modern conveniences and historic character. Wonderfully restored single family house that is rare to find in the Jackson rental market - come home to beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, tons of natural light, large bedrooms, and gorgeous original wood trim. All appliances (including washer and dryer) and lawn care are included with your rent. Find yourself in the middle of this growing neighborhood with easy access to all that downtown Jackson has to offer.

Call today - this home will go fast!

Facts and Features Heating Forced air Cooling New WiFi/Bluetooth window units throughout the home Parking Driveway / Off Street

INTERIOR FEATURES Bedrooms - Beds: 3 - Baths: 1 Basement - Unfinished basement Appliances - Appliances included: Dryer, Washer, Refrigerator, Stove Flooring - Floor size: 1,715 sqft - Flooring: Hardwood Other Interior Features - Fireplace - Unfinished walkout basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have any available units?
907 Lambuth Blvd has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 907 Lambuth Blvd have?
Some of 907 Lambuth Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Lambuth Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
907 Lambuth Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Lambuth Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 907 Lambuth Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 907 Lambuth Blvd offers parking.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Lambuth Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have a pool?
No, 907 Lambuth Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have accessible units?
No, 907 Lambuth Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Lambuth Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Lambuth Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Lambuth Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
