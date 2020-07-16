5688 Crooked Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Crooked Creek Subdivision. Move In Special - Move In Special - $500 off first FULL months rent*

*Must meet all application criteria



This home is conveniently located off Hunter Road, minutes from Hwy 58 and I-75. There is a community pool in the subdivision.



This home had an open floor plan that is airy and inviting. The living room has a gas fireplace and laminate flooring, open to the kitchen and formal dining room. The kitchen features a bar height counter top, and eat in area that has access to the back deck. There is a half bath on the first floor. The master bedroom has a full private back with jetted tub and separate shower on one side of the home. There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the opposite side, and upstairs is a bonus room, loft area, bedroom and full bath. Separate laundry room on first floor.

Lovely large lot and attached double car garage. There is also a second staircase to the bonus area upstairs from the garage.



Pets allowed with non refundable pet fees, breed restrictions apply. Limit one pet.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



For more information, please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1, or email us at info@greyhavenrealty.com.



To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com



