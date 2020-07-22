Apartment List
TN
goodlettsville
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:36 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Goodlettsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
$
6 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
95 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,336
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$997
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
88 Units Available
Inglewood
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,317
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1121 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$949
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
720 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, you'll enjoy rooftop swimming, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center, along with hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops and designer two-tone paint decors with modern appliances and cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
$
69 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
32 Units Available
Maxwell
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
20 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,343
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Eastwood
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
945 sqft
Floor plans range from 1-3 bedrooms. Units feature spacious dining rooms, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Community is home to a private park, residential clubhouse and cabana with grill stations.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
55 Units Available
Germantown
Carillion
1001 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1180 sqft
Near Victory Park, the Cumberland River and the Arts District. One- and two-bedroom units with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, granite countertops, modern appliances and washer/dryer. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, yoga, Wi-Fi cafe and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
55 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,450
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
216 Units Available
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
Accent Glassworks
541 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1174 sqft
NOW OPEN! Accent Glassworks unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Place
600 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,660
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1377 sqft
Enjoy the best of both the booming city and the elegant comfort of home. Located on Broadway at the most dynamic intersection of music in the country, and with the city's thriving economy - this is The Place to be.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
$
4 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Belvedere
604 Russell St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
867 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and area parks. Community features Nest technology, trash valet and 24-hour laundry. Updated kitchens with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly community. Recently renovated.
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Goodlettsville, TN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Goodlettsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Goodlettsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

