66 Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goodlettsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 02:30pm
Clark Place
9 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$983
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,038
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Heritage Square
14 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$982
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 2 at 09:18pm
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
1 Williamsburg Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
We offer a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Bellshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
1832 Belle Arbor Drive
1832 Belle Arbor Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
Available For Move-in Starting June 16th!! Don't look past this 3b/2ba home in the Belle Arbor Community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
3703 Brush Hill Road
3703 Brush Hill Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
1934 sqft
FENCED IN YARD. BRICK HOME SITUATED ON .45 ACRE LOT. SHOWS WELL - RECENT UPDATES INCLUDE NEW ROOF, NEW GUTTERS, NEW GARAGE DOORS, NEW HVAC, ELECTRIC & PLUMBING UPDATES, ALL NEW KITCHEN/APPLIANCES & NEW BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Germantown
101 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,555
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hope Gardens
9 Units Available
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,300
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,383
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1228 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
9 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Germantown
13 Units Available
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,442
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1117 sqft
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Nashville
33 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,438
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,814
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
Maxwell
27 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
LP Field
31 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Goodlettsville, TN

Good, let’s move to Goodlettsville (/rimshot)! Punny name aside, your new Tennessee home has a lot offer its residents. Let’s check out the goods in Goodlettsville and find some great apartments for rent.

Goodlettsville is located in the northern central portion of the state, a little less than 15 miles from Nashville. Part suburb, part small town and part bedroom community, Goodlettsville has got a lot of character and a great reputation.

This Tennessee city is also the premier shopping destination for the area. The RiverGate Mall, located just south of the city center on the way to Nashville, has great shopping, dining and entertainment options that attract visitors from communities throughout the greater Nashville area. Goodlettsville’s downtown also has its own offerings of local shops and restaurants for the more urbane Goodlettsville resident.

More great news! For a city with a high-income bracket within close proximity to Nashville, Goodlettsville has a surprisingly low cost of living and tons of cheap apartments. Many of these apartments are also in great new developments that have an upscale vibe and fantastic amenities to boot.

The main divide between Goodlettsville neighborhoods is based on county. The city straddles the county line with the southwestern portion of town falling into Davidson County and the rest falling into Sumner County. New residents with children tend to prefer settling in the Sumner County area as the school system there has a better reputation. However, both counties offer great apartment rentals in safe, desirable areas.

Just east of the city center you’ll find several great rental communities located along Moss Right Park. These brand spanking new complexes offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in apartments, townhomes and condominiums. If you’re looking for furnished apartments for rent or short-term leases, you can frequently find them here. Additionally, many of these rental communities offer great amenities, including gyms, pools, clubhouses and basketball and tennis courts. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $900 to $1050.

To the west of the city center you’ll also find a great mix of rentals in apartments and rental homes. Real estate here tends to be a bit older and a little less luxurious, making up for age with tons of great character. But, because of older construction and less amenities, apartment rentals here tend to be considerably cheaper than areas to the east with two bedrooms generally ranging from $700 to $900.

Good news for animal lovers! Goodlettsville’s rental market is generally very cat and dog friendly. Regardless of where you choose to settle, or in what type of rental, you can generally find pet-friendly places without too much hassle.

So welcome to Goodlettsville! Enjoy all that this low-cost, upscale Tennessee town has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Goodlettsville, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Goodlettsville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

