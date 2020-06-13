190 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 02:16pm
Clark Place
10 Units Available
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
125 Joshua's Run
125 Joshuas Run, Goodlettsville, TN
Beautiful home on Golf Course, ALL the upgrades! Lots of Crown Molding, NEW CARPET, ALL NEW PAINT, NEW FIXTURES, BRAND NEW DECK, Beautiful Hard wood Floors. Open Floor Plan, HUGE Kitchen with Island, double ovens, and Gas Stove.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Rose Garden Lane
116 Rose Garden Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,178
2489 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Alta Loma Rd
307 Alta Loma Road, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1602 sqft
Updated Ranch 3 bed/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 292473 No tours available until after filling out an application and prequalifying. Please read this entire description before contacting us. See contact info at End of this description.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
912 Old Dickerson Rd.
912 Old Dickerson Pike, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
For more information, contact Donna Shell at (615) 347-4122. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2149825 to view more pictures of this property. Enjoy this beautiful pool 1800/mo 3 bedroom 2 bath on 3 beautiful acres.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1226 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
118 Jesse Brown Dr
118 Jesse Brown Drive, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1608 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cedarwood Courtyard
1 Unit Available
300 Sarver Ave
300 Sarver Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
Completely Renovated!!! Open kitchen, decorator colors, top of the line cabinets, hardwoods, new deck. Looks small from the outside, but wait until you see inside! Several options to downtown. NO PETS! Application fee for credit & background check.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
19 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Square
13 Units Available
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1196 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
2 Units Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1580 sqft
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Heron Walk
13 Units Available
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1280 sqft
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3848 Hutson Ave
3848 Hutson Ave, Nashville, TN
Brand new and fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Heron Walk
1 Unit Available
644 Cheryl Ave
644 Cheryl Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1905 sqft
Lovely two-year-old custom built home, lots of great built-ins, hardwood and tile floors, party deck, all kitchen appliances included in rent. $70 nonrefundable application fee, takes one business day to get approved. No pets, please.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Inglewood
1 Unit Available
1105 Richmond Dr
1105 Richmond Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1401 sqft
Both sides of this super cute and spacious Duplex were completely redone. Each side is approx 1400 sq. ft with new Paint, Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Countertops. Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer Hookup.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
River Trace
1 Unit Available
2805 Steamboat Dr
2805 Steamboat Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1152 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
151 E Braxton Ln
151 Braxton Lane East, Hendersonville, TN
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4170 Turners Bend
4170 Turners Bend, Millersville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1254 sqft
Goodlettsville address but located in Millersville. New Paint and flooring. All one level. Split Bedrooms. White House Schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS!! $45.00 application fee per adult.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
107 BRIDLEWOOD CT
107 Bridlewood Court, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in desirable Northwoods neighborhood. Fenced back yard and storage shed. House to be painted and kitchen updated once vacant.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
141 Cages Rd
141 Cages Road, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1518 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
125 Louann Ln
125 Louann Lane, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2016 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Hendersonville. Home is in a great location close to shopping and Vietnam Veterans for great access to the interstate.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2145 Baker Rd
2145 Baker Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1805 sqft
170 year old Historical home with updated plumbing,wiring,new windows & roof available for rent. Original wood floors throughout greets you and your guests upon arrival to 2145 Baker Rd.

June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Goodlettsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $951 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,168 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,168 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Goodlettsville.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,170
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Franklin
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -1.2%
    3.1%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Smyrna
    $1,070
    $1,310
    -0.2%
    4.4%
    Gallatin
    $850
    $1,050
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0.4%
    0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

