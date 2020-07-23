/
/
limestone county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Limestone County, AL📍
27572 CARRINGTON COURT
27572 Carrington Court, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful custom home built in June 2017 on 0.38 acres with a beautiful view of open fields and an occasional herd of deer! 3 bedrooms, split plan, huge master bedroom with double vanity sinks and full tile walk-in shower.
Chadwick Pointe
14176 Woodcove Ln NW
14176 Woodcove Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious & Quiet 4 bdrm.
1209 Somerest Dr
1209 Somerest Drive, Athens, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1517 sqft
1209 Somerest Drive - Welcome Home to 1209 Somerset Drive! This single family 4BR/1.
1205 7th Avenue
1205 7th Avenue, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1205 7th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Wonderful home in Athens! Lawn-care included! - This three bedroom home boasts beautiful hardwood floors and a huge bonus room off the back of the home providing the flexibility of a fourth bedroom or family room.
11770 Snake Road
11770 Snake Road, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
11770 Snake Road Available 08/01/20 Country Home Minutes From Athens! - Nice rental home with country setting located only a few minutes from Athens. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living area and kitchen with dining area.
715 1st Avenue
715 1st Avenue, Athens, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
715 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 Craftsman Bungalow in Athens City! - Charming two bedroom one bath home just north of downtown. Beautiful character and details throughout.
12795 Libby Circle
12795 Libby Circle, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12795 Libby Circle in Limestone County. View photos, descriptions and more!
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2
106 South Houston Street, Athens, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2 Available 05/01/20 - (RLNE4691365)
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
27569 Grant Drive
27569 Grant Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Beautiful all brick 1,450 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, two car garage and a large fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Limestone County
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
25993 Main St
25993 Main Street, Ardmore, TN
Studio
$2,000
2327 sqft
Property was originally built as a Dairy Queen and has been used as other fast food operations in the past. Is currently closed.Seller will consider lease proposals as well! Lease rate is $2000 per month with acceptable lease.
1 Harbourview Ct.
1 Harborview Ct NE, Decatur, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Decatur right on the river and close to Hwy 31 for convenience to Madison, Huntsville and other cities around Decatur. Two story with master bedroom on first floor. Laundry is also on first floor.
130 Freedom Way
130 Freedom Way, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Come see this beautiful house in Madison. With large valted ceilings in the living room and tons of space upstairs this house has everything you could want. A downstairs master suite with new flooring is a perfect get away.
Results within 5 miles of Limestone County
Ashbury Woods Apartments
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Magnolia Pointe at Madison
7900 Madison Pike, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$955
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1344 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,253
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Pointe at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,151
1276 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2007 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
337 AUTUMN LANE
337 Autumn Lane, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Fully renovated move in ready 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse for sale in the Autumn Lane subdivision.
104 CENTENNIAL DRIVE
104 Centennial Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This updated & move in ready home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, isolated Master, glamour bath with whirlpool/separate new tile shower, new granite, new lvp flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Limestone County area include University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Huntsville, Spring Hill, Columbia, Madison, and Shelbyville have apartments for rent.