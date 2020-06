Amenities

Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private entrance to the back deck! Renovated Eat-in Kitchen! Hardwood Floors in Family/Entertaining Areas! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms down! 2 1/2 Baths Down! Upstairs has 4th Bedroom, Bonus/5th Bedroom and 3rd Full Bath! Plus GERMANTOWN SCHOOLS! READY NOW! CALL TODAY!