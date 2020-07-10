/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
29 Units Available
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Boone Trace
8169 Settlers Way
8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1768 sqft
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8065 Old Harding Pike
8065 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
Renovated 40's brick bungalow on 5 private acres close to Natchez Trace and quick I 40 access. Remodeled and newly updated.All appliances including washer/dryer included. Gas fireplace. Charming and cozy
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7477 Hwy 70S
7477 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
Brand New, 1st Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bellevue. Designer finishes, bright white kitchen with granite and herringbone tile backsplash, hardwood floors. One designated parking spot as well as open guest parking. Green space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2000 sqft
Only small dog permitted
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield Condos
145 Westfield Dr
145 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
746 sqft
Ground floor means no steps! Updated condo has fresh paint, new laminate wood floor, fireplace, & tile bathroom. This condo has stainless Steel appliances, central HVAC, community pool, clubhouse, fitness & tennis/basketball court.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Riverbridge
3359 Harpeth Springs Dr
3359 Harpeth Springs Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1216 sqft
Lovely townhouse for rent in West Nashville - Available mid July. Showings start June 28. Lovely townhouse convenient to I-40. Private Bathrooms for each Bedroom! Spacious. open floor plan.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westfield Condos
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.