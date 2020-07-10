Apartment List
/
TN
/
fairview
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
29 Units Available
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Boone Trace
8169 Settlers Way
8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1768 sqft
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8065 Old Harding Pike
8065 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
Renovated 40's brick bungalow on 5 private acres close to Natchez Trace and quick I 40 access. Remodeled and newly updated.All appliances including washer/dryer included. Gas fireplace. Charming and cozy

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7477 Hwy 70S
7477 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
Brand New, 1st Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bellevue. Designer finishes, bright white kitchen with granite and herringbone tile backsplash, hardwood floors. One designated parking spot as well as open guest parking. Green space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2000 sqft
Only small dog permitted

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield Condos
145 Westfield Dr
145 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
746 sqft
Ground floor means no steps! Updated condo has fresh paint, new laminate wood floor, fireplace, & tile bathroom. This condo has stainless Steel appliances, central HVAC, community pool, clubhouse, fitness & tennis/basketball court.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Riverbridge
3359 Harpeth Springs Dr
3359 Harpeth Springs Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1216 sqft
Lovely townhouse for rent in West Nashville - Available mid July. Showings start June 28. Lovely townhouse convenient to I-40. Private Bathrooms for each Bedroom! Spacious. open floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Westfield Condos
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.

Similar Pages

Fairview 3 BedroomsFairview Apartments with BalconyFairview Apartments with Parking
Fairview Apartments with PoolFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNOak Grove, KYPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University