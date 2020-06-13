/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $429,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
7204 Armor Ct
7204 Armor Court, Fairview, TN
Spacious & luxurious all brick home on a half-acre lot. Exotic hardwood floors on the main level. Chef kitchen w/ granite counters, large bonus room basement level plus climate controlled all-season sunroom.
7409 Marisa Way
7409 Marisa Way, Fairview, TN
Charleston Floor Plan: Brick home w/hardie board accents delivers a spacious open floor plan with 4BR and 2.
7116 Cobb Cr.
7116 Cobb Circle Southeast, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Brand new kitchen renovation! Charming home on large lot with mature trees. 1-level 3 bedroom home with living room, den, dining area, utility room (dryer only), and sun room. Hardwood floors and carpet.
7109 Red Maple Ct
7109 Red Maple Court, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
ONE LEVEL BRICK HOME WITHA FULL BASEMENT AND GARAGE. 3 BEDROMS AND 1 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. HUGE BONUS OR BEDROOM AND BATH IN BASEMENT. LARGE MATURE TREES AND AMAZING PARK LIKE BACK YARD. HUGE DECK FOR GREAT FAMILY GATHERINGS. VACANT
1712 Fairview Blvd
1712 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN
COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR LEASE. FAIRVIEW BLVD FRONTAGE. INVEST IN THIS GROWING TOWN. HUGE OPEN FRONT SPACE WITH 2 PRIVATE OFFICES, LARGE WORK ROOM, LOTS OF STORAGE AND RESTROOM
7304 Cox Run Dr
7304 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
Nice one-level house w/ bonus room over the 2 car-car garage. 3 bed/2 bath with fresh paint and new carpet. Minutes from I-40 and Hwy 100 makes for an easy commute to Nashville.
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
McCrory Trace
8428 Indian Hills Drive
8428 Indian Hills Drive, Nashville, TN
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
226 Baltusrol Rd
226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN
Dont miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin.
South Hampton
1205 Harpeth Lake Court
1205 Harpeth Lake Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
2734 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Westfield Condos
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.
Cross Timbers
7444 Harrow Dr
7444 Harrow Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1971 sqft
Beautifully remodeled house in Bellevue just next to the new ships, restaurants and businesses at Bellevue mall. Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances. Great for family or roommates. Plenty of parking. Owner provides yard work and trash pickup.
Boone Trace
8209 Canoe Ct
8209 Canoe Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8209 Canoe Ct in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
Only small dog permitted
6126 Pasquo Road
6126 Pasquo Road, Williamson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1604 sqft
Wiiliamson Co Schools, Grassland Dist. Unique Home on 6.7 acres tucked in woods. Country living just 1.5 miles from Publix and Natchez Trace. 3rd bedroom in daylight basement. Attached garage plus barn. Hrdwds, FP. Approved pets. Horse pasture.
Rolling River
7324 Rolling River Parkway
7324 Rolling River Pkwy, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
One level three bedroom, two bath on a level, corner lot. All appliances, gas logs,2 car garage, Recreation center has an olympic size pool, with lifeguards, tennis court, playground, soccer field, basketball courts
4032 New Highway 96, W
4032 New Highway 96 W, Williamson County, TN
All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage.
Harpeth Valley Park
718 McPherson Dr
718 Mcpherson Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1092 sqft
Great rental in West Nashville. 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Patio w/ storage room.
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.