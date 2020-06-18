7202 Jones Ln

Amenities
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK
Credit Repair is Available.
Monthly: $1,391
Initial Down $20,000
Home Price $429,000
DESCRIPTION:
Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
This home is perfect for someone who wants to get away from the city and enjoy the relaxing environment of the country. There is plenty of land in front and behind the property. The house opens up to a large family room which is connected to the open layout in the kitchen.
NOTE:
This home will need some Love and ultimately UPDATING INSIDE. It is being offered AS IS.
(RLNE5867436)