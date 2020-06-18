7202 Jones Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK



Credit Repair is Available.

Monthly: $1,391

Initial Down $20,000

Home Price $429,000



DESCRIPTION:

Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.



This home is perfect for someone who wants to get away from the city and enjoy the relaxing environment of the country. There is plenty of land in front and behind the property. The house opens up to a large family room which is connected to the open layout in the kitchen.



NOTE:

This home will need some Love and ultimately UPDATING INSIDE. It is being offered AS IS.



