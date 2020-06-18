All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 7202 Jones Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TN
/
7202 Jones Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

7202 Jones Ln

7202 Jones Lane · (435) 327-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN 37062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1391 · Avail. now

$1,391

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK

Credit Repair is Available.
Monthly: $1,391
Initial Down $20,000
Home Price $429,000

DESCRIPTION:
Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.

This home is perfect for someone who wants to get away from the city and enjoy the relaxing environment of the country. There is plenty of land in front and behind the property. The house opens up to a large family room which is connected to the open layout in the kitchen.

NOTE:
This home will need some Love and ultimately UPDATING INSIDE. It is being offered AS IS.

(RLNE5867436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Jones Ln have any available units?
7202 Jones Ln has a unit available for $1,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7202 Jones Ln have?
Some of 7202 Jones Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Jones Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Jones Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Jones Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7202 Jones Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7202 Jones Ln offer parking?
No, 7202 Jones Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7202 Jones Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Jones Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Jones Ln have a pool?
No, 7202 Jones Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Jones Ln have accessible units?
No, 7202 Jones Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 Jones Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 Jones Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7202 Jones Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7202 Jones Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7202 Jones Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview 3 BedroomsFairview Apartments with Balcony
Fairview Apartments with ParkingFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Hopkinsville, KYDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNOak Grove, KYPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity