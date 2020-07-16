All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

730 10th Street SE

730 10th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

730 10th St SE, Cleveland, TN 37311

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very cute, remodeled 2 bedroom home close to downtown! - This very clean two bedroom, one bath house is conveniently located close to downtown. It has fresh paint, new appliances, and a cozy front and back porch. The monthly rent for this home is $675 with a $300 deposit, call us today at (423)458-2600 to find out how to view the inside of this great property or apply online at www.clarityrental.com! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 10th Street SE have any available units?
730 10th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, TN.
Is 730 10th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
730 10th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 10th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 730 10th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 730 10th Street SE offer parking?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 730 10th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 10th Street SE have a pool?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 730 10th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 730 10th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 10th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 10th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
