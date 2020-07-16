730 10th Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Very cute, remodeled 2 bedroom home close to downtown! - This very clean two bedroom, one bath house is conveniently located close to downtown. It has fresh paint, new appliances, and a cozy front and back porch. The monthly rent for this home is $675 with a $300 deposit, call us today at (423)458-2600 to find out how to view the inside of this great property or apply online at www.clarityrental.com! **(Due to COVID-19 concerns, all of our vacancies are viewed by appt only until further notice)**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5111876)