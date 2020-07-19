All apartments in Cleveland
Find more places like 270 18th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cleveland, TN
/
270 18th Street NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

270 18th Street NW

270 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cleveland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

270 18th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37311

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO PETS
This house is located in the center of Cleveland's historic district a couple blocks from Lee University, Skyridge hospital, and downtown. Deer Park, a city park for kids is a block away. It is zoned for Arnold Elementary and Cleveland City Schools. The well maintained 1920's structure has many original features like all hardwood floors and wide window/door trim but also has modern amenities like a brand new high efficiency central air system and a gas log fire place.
It has a laundry/mud room on the back that enters into the kitchen, complete with washer/dryer hookups.
Their is both an attic and basement for storage with easy stairway access to both.
The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and is adjoined by a walkin closet that has windows and is large enough for a home office or nursery.
The house has parking enough for 5 or more cars and also includes a very large side yard that is great for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 18th Street NW have any available units?
270 18th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland, TN.
What amenities does 270 18th Street NW have?
Some of 270 18th Street NW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 18th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
270 18th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 18th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 270 18th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 270 18th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 270 18th Street NW offers parking.
Does 270 18th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 18th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 18th Street NW have a pool?
No, 270 18th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 270 18th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 270 18th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 270 18th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 18th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 18th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 270 18th Street NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW
Cleveland, TN 37311
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE
Cleveland, TN 37311

Similar Pages

Cleveland 2 BedroomsCleveland Apartments with Balconies
Cleveland Apartments with ParkingCleveland Dog Friendly Apartments
Cleveland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNEast Ridge, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNTellico Village, TNFairfield Glade, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversitySouthern Adventist University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga