270 18th Street NW

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NO PETS

This house is located in the center of Cleveland's historic district a couple blocks from Lee University, Skyridge hospital, and downtown. Deer Park, a city park for kids is a block away. It is zoned for Arnold Elementary and Cleveland City Schools. The well maintained 1920's structure has many original features like all hardwood floors and wide window/door trim but also has modern amenities like a brand new high efficiency central air system and a gas log fire place.

It has a laundry/mud room on the back that enters into the kitchen, complete with washer/dryer hookups.

Their is both an attic and basement for storage with easy stairway access to both.

The master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and is adjoined by a walkin closet that has windows and is large enough for a home office or nursery.

The house has parking enough for 5 or more cars and also includes a very large side yard that is great for kids.