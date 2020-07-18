Rent Calculator
Cheatham County, TN
/
1126 Bucksnort Rd
1126 Bucksnort Rd, Cheatham County, TN 37015
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice front porch living. Backs up to the Cheatham County Wildlife Refuge. Halfway between White Bluff and Ashland City. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have any available units?
1126 Bucksnort Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cheatham County, TN
.
Is 1126 Bucksnort Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Bucksnort Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Bucksnort Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cheatham County
.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd offer parking?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Bucksnort Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have a pool?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have accessible units?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
