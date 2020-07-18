All apartments in Cheatham County
Find more places like 1126 Bucksnort Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheatham County, TN
/
1126 Bucksnort Rd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

1126 Bucksnort Rd

1126 Bucksnort Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1126 Bucksnort Rd, Cheatham County, TN 37015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice front porch living. Backs up to the Cheatham County Wildlife Refuge. Halfway between White Bluff and Ashland City. Tenant is responsible for water and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have any available units?
1126 Bucksnort Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheatham County, TN.
Is 1126 Bucksnort Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Bucksnort Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Bucksnort Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheatham County.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd offer parking?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Bucksnort Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have a pool?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have accessible units?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Bucksnort Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Bucksnort Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street
Ashland City, TN 37015
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe
Cheatham County, TN 37015

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TN
Shelbyville, TNAshland City, TNSpringfield, TNFairview, TNWhite House, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYNolensville, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University