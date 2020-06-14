/
furnished apartments
97 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brentwood, TN
1 Unit Available
8210 Moores Ln
8210 Moores Lane, Brentwood, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
4800 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 4 bedroom with bonus room and POOL. Lovely screened in porch and garden. Very private, with every amenity, interstate, restaurants, shopping and dining MINUTES AWAY! Owner/agent.
17 Units Available
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1440 sqft
Contemporary Franklin apartments with air conditioning and carpets. Saltwater swimming pool, package-receiving services and business center. A short drive from Cool Springs Galleria and downtown Franklin. Close to I-65.
Cloverland Townhomes of Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
5634 Oakes Dr
5634 Oakes Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1275 sqft
Furnished Corporate Housing, one level 2BR/2BA.
1 Unit Available
1640 Brentwood Pointe
1640 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
This beautiful townhome may be rented furnished or unfurnished. Year lease preferred. Granite in kitchen, new microwave, laundry in unit.
Seven Springs
1 Unit Available
5606 Cloverland Dr 107
5606 Cloverland Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1868 sqft
Unit 107 Available 06/01/20 President's Reserve Townhouse - Property Id: 252991 Ideal location! Only Half a mile down from the I-65 Old Hickory exit, and just a few miles from I-24 Bell Road.
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$971
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Raintrec
15 Units Available
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
856 sqft
Hardwood floors, fireplaces and maple cabinetry characterize these recently revamped units. Common amenities include three pools, a coffee bar and a laundry center. Located close to downtown Nashville and I-65.
Green Hills
61 Units Available
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,704
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1812 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
29 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
Green Hills
7 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
1 Unit Available
216 5th Ave, S
216 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
Wonderful Short Term Rental, Hardwoods ,Granite SS app, tile SHOWER W/D incl. All utilities furnished, walk in pantry, abundant Parking space for two cars tandem parked. This is a short term rental only please call for available dates.
1 Unit Available
306 Gainsway Ct
306 Gainsway Court, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2326 sqft
Partially furnished home available for long or short term rental with in beautiful Fieldstone Farms. One of the most private backyards in the community, fully fenced. Beautiful sunset view from the front porch. Quiet cul-da-sac.
1 Unit Available
1268 Carriage Park Dr
1268 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1224 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage.
1 Unit Available
210 5th Ave, S
210 5th Avenue South, Franklin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
850 sqft
Rare Find in Historic Downtown Franklin 1 Block to Starbucks*Executive Flats with Historic Appeal*Main Level Suite 2-Living Room,New Queen Bed Mattress,Kitchen & Bath-Completely Furnished just bring own bed linens and towels*Free use of Washer/Dryer
1 Unit Available
1327 Columbia Ave
1327 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2100 sqft
WOW!! Fully FURNISHED & equipped corporate rental in downtown Franklin. Circa 1924, extensively renovated/updated baths & kitchen, 10' ceilings, heart of pine floors throughout, walk- ins, 2-car gar/work shop w A/C.
Belle Meade Links
1 Unit Available
105 Leake Ave
105 Leake Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY fully furnished 1BA/BE in the beautiful Belle Meade area!! All utilities but phone & cable, covered parking, and pool. Complex doesn't allow pets.Enjoy this location near shopping and restaurants. You don't want to miss this gem!!
Beverly Heights
1 Unit Available
224 Flora Maxwell Rd
224 Flora Maxwell Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Fully furnished home available now! - Property Id: 282534 Furnishings included in price! Utilities to be paid by tenant. Awesome home! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Whispering Hills
1 Unit Available
598 Hill Creek Dr
598 Hill Creek Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Studio basement apt in midtown with FENCED IN YARD - Property Id: 13012 Studio basement apt with private entrance, private patio with lights, fenced in yard for dogs, private room, private bathroom, furnished (if need be),
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
1 Unit Available
3712 Lausanne
3712 Lausanne Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1578 sqft
Ideal location for everything. Short term okay. Small pets okay. Minutes to I65 and I24. Very quiet and beautiful downtown skyline view. Security deposit: $1500. Option: Furnished for $1,900 per month. Short term rental available.
Elliston Place
45 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,454
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
Downtown Nashville
27 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Downtown Nashville
43 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
