206 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN

Finding an apartment in Berry Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

$
24 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.

1 Unit Available
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2925 sqft
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.

1 Unit Available
Melrose
2407 8th Ave, S
2407 8th Avenue South, Berry Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,000
888 sqft
Fully Furnished One Bedroom + Office Located in the Heart of Melrose! Experience all of the luxurious upgrades and furnishings this stunning condo has to offer! Office can be converted into guest room with custom queen size murphy bed! Upgrades:

1 Unit Available
2723 Westwood Drive
2723 Westwood Drive, Berry Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3740 sqft
Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Verified

8 Units Available
Breeze Hill
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,235
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Verified

8 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Verified

12 Units Available
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

3 Units Available
Sunnyside
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A low-rise community near Belmont University. On-site yoga, a gym, coffee bar and business center. Units feature high ceilings, subway tile and stainless steel appliances. Completely urban-style living with extra features.
Verified

7 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Melrose
Village South
801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
650 sqft
Easy community to area schools and the historic area. On-site resort-like pool, sundeck, fitness center and green space. Each apartment offers a patio or balcony, spacious interiors, and wood flooring.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.

1 Unit Available
2197 Nolensville Pike
2197 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
901 sqft
24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW. First floor condo, 2 parking spaces; owner will consider one small dog or cat; gated community

1 Unit Available
Radnor
3103 Harlin Dr
3103 Harlin Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
675 sqft
Cute and Charming Renovated Cottage only 6 mi to Downtown and Vanderbilt, Huge Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly - Just Renovated....New Floors, Freshly Painted, Tile Bath, Neutral Colors.

1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2020 Beech Ave Apt D13
2020 Beech Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
678 sqft
1 bed / 1 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
1000 Sutton Hill Rd
1000 Sutton Hill Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3000 sqft
Charming Tudor Convenient to 12 South/ Belmont/ Green Hills, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly, 3 Beds/3 Baths, Plus Office, Full Basement - Charming Tudor convenient to 12 South, Belmont and Green Hills with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths.

1 Unit Available
Woodycrest
400 Herron Dr. Unit 404
400 Herron Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nashville View and Convenience - Like New Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors, open floorplan with expansive living area, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, balcony. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor grills, and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
South Nashville
1694 Carvell Avenue
1694 Carvell Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1902 sqft
Great location, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard! Multi-level, 3 bedroom layout. Enjoy everything Wedgewood-Houston has to offer - bars,restaurants, distilleries, art galleries, flea market, and more! Great proximity to downtown and the interstate.

1 Unit Available
Breeze Hill
940 Gale Lane - 151
940 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1268 sqft
2BD|1.5BA Townhouse CLOSE to everything in 12 South and Melrose. Open concept first level with 2 story tower and bright skylights. Open kitchen layout with Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through-out lower level.

1 Unit Available
South Nashville
1717 Stewart Place
1717 Stewart Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Very cute and unique 3br home in Weho with great interstate access to I-65! Lots of natural light, original hardwoods, and fresh paint. W/D included. Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour:https://homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
Historic Waverly
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
Melrose
814 Kirkwood Ave
814 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
12S hottest area. You can live here! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1667 sqft cottage. Beautiful privacy fenced back yard, screened in side porch. Landscaping and lawn care included Highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. Renovated, new interior paint.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Verified

21 Units Available
Sylvan Park
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified

94 Units Available
Germantown
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,515
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

16 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,356
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Berry Hill, TN

Finding an apartment in Berry Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

