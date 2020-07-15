/
3 bedroom apartments
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
2709 Greystone Rd
2709 Greystone Road, Berry Hill, TN
New modern home available furnished or unfurnished on 6/9/12 month lease. Located on a quiet dead end street in Berry Hill. Large open main living area with Kitchen Island, Dining Area and lIving area on first floor with two car garage.
2723 Westwood Drive
2723 Westwood Drive, Berry Hill, TN
Large Modern Home with Rooftop Fireplace. Open floorplan Kitchen, Dining, Living room with one bedroom and full bath on first level. Master and third bedroom on second level with laundry room.
2500 White Ave
2500 White Avenue, Berry Hill, TN
New Construction Modern Homes available for lease October 1st. Each unit has4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and 2 car garage. Available for 6/9/12 month lease. Furnishings available. Inquire for details. NO SHOWINGS, UNDER CONSTRUCTION.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Edgehill
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Historic Waverly
2118 Elliott Ave Unit 15
2118 Elliott Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful New Build in the 12th S Area. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Beautiful new townhome in the heart of the 8th Ave and 12th South district of Nashville.
Edgehill
1819 10th Ave, S
1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants.
Breeze Hill
941 Gale Ln
941 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
Beautiful new construction 4 bedroom home in highly desirable 12 South. Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, beautiful vaulted master suite with dry bar, marble shower & huge walk-in closet. amazing bonus room with reading nook.
Melrose
864 Kirkwood Ave
864 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2507 sqft
WALK TO SEVIER PARK & 12TH AVE S!! Newer home built in 2014 for rent in 12 South. Beautiful finishes, built-ins & hardwood flooring throughout. You have the option to rent furnished for $5000 or unfurnished for $4500!!
1000 Sutton Hill Rd
1000 Sutton Hill Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3000 sqft
Charming Tudor Convenient to 12 South/ Belmont/ Green Hills, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly, 3 Beds/3 Baths, Plus Office, Full Basement - Charming Tudor convenient to 12 South, Belmont and Green Hills with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths.
South Nashville
1694 Carvell Avenue
1694 Carvell Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1902 sqft
Great location, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard! Multi-level, 3 bedroom layout. Enjoy everything Wedgewood-Houston has to offer - bars,restaurants, distilleries, art galleries, flea market, and more! Great proximity to downtown and the interstate.
Edgehill
1007 Summit Ave
1007 Summitt Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for rent in the Belmont Waverly Area. Walk to all types of amenities including Universities, Restaurants, Parks and more. Literally a 5 minute drive into downtown Nashville.
South Nashville
1717 Stewart Place
1717 Stewart Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
Very cute and unique 3br home in Weho with great interstate access to I-65! Lots of natural light, original hardwoods, and fresh paint. W/D included. Come view property today by scheduling a self guided tour:https://homes.rently.
Acklen Westgrove
1820 12th Ave, S
1820 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com
Melrose
814 Kirkwood Ave
814 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
12S hottest area. You can live here! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1667 sqft cottage. Beautiful privacy fenced back yard, screened in side porch. Landscaping and lawn care included Highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. Renovated, new interior paint.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$6,330
2263 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Glencliff
ARIUM South Oaks
100 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1397 sqft
Located near downtown, this housing development is also near I-24 and I-40, offering easy access to the Nashville International Airport. The community is also home to two swimming pools, a recreational center and tennis courts.
Green Hills
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,839
2628 sqft
Located in the Green Hills Neighborhood, these luxury apartments offer one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings and crown molding, while the community offers a saltwater pool, fitness center, and sky lounge.
The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Call Now To Find Out How You Can Get A Month Of Free RENT! Please Act Fast Because This Offer Will Only Be Around Until May 15th!
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1289 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Green community welcomes pets. Dog park on site. Playground, pool and tennis court available.
Downtown Nashville
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,901
1678 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
Glencliff
Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1201 sqft
Vibrant community with vegetable garden, 35 acres of outdoor space, tennis courts, pools, and gym. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. About 15 minutes from downtown Nashville for dining and music.
The Blue Note
305 Millwood Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1400 sqft
Now we can offer you a way to tour our community with one of our leasing professionals from the comfort of your own mobile device.
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,937
1719 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
