2 bed 2 bath apartments
132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
32 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1058 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
Results within 1 mile of Berry Hill
Last updated June 11 at 07:57pm
Woodbine
9 Units Available
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Breeze Hill
4 Units Available
Gale Lofts
811 Gale Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1234 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy access to a pool, 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry facilities and an online payment portal.
Last updated June 9 at 02:16pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Adrian
2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1600 sqft
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3307 Lealand Ln
3307 Lealand Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Location, 2 bd ,1.5 bath town home conveniently located near Lipscomb, 12th South, Green Hills and I-440. Stove refrigerator, dishwasher & lawn care provided. Washer/dryer connections. One year lease. NO pets. sq ft approx.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Acklen Westgrove
1 Unit Available
1900 12th Ave S, APT 511, S
1900 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
889 sqft
12 South penthouse apartment with outdoor patio off of living room overlooking Nashville skyline, secured garage parking, two lounge areas, outdoor entertaining and grill area, fitness room, bicycle storage, private music room available to reserve,
Last updated July 13 at 02:08pm
Historic Waverly
1 Unit Available
2201 8th Ave S APT 307
2201 8th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1312 sqft
2201 8th Ave S APT 307 Available 07/14/19 2 bedroom 2 bath 8th Ave. S. Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the popular 8th Ave. S. district and offers over 1300 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Berry Hill
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Maxwell
29 Units Available
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
LP Field
35 Units Available
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1040 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Demonbreun
28 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
Demonbreun
29 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
21 Units Available
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Music Row
10 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$4,721
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Vanderbilt
33 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Germantown
21 Units Available
Atlas Germantown
200 Madison Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1107 sqft
Imagine yourself walking in the midst of a thriving urban oasis. New experiences and amenities await you at every turn. Light, sound, and music fill your senses with wanderlust.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Downtown Nashville
30 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
46 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Germantown
100 Units Available
Broadstone Stockyards
222 Stockyard St., Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1335 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Arbors of Brentwood
100 Brentwood Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1061 sqft
Luxury resort-style living with three pools, a cyber cafe, tennis courts, and fitness facility. Apartment amenities include spacious closets, fitted kitchens, private balconies and patios. Close to Radnor Lake State Park and I-65.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Nashville
16 Units Available
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1136 sqft
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
SoBro
11 Units Available
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1253 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Metrocenter-North Rhodes Park
10 Units Available
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Midtown
31 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Elliston Place
47 Units Available
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
