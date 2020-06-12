/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland City, TN
21 Units Available
Ashland Farms
351 Bighorn Street, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1271 sqft
Welcome to Ashland Farms, a brand new luxury apartment community nestled in the hills of beautiful Ashland City, Tennessee. With one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, we are sure to have a layout to suit your needs.
1 Unit Available
400 Warioto Way 508
400 Warioto Way, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1763 sqft
Spacious Condo With Cumberland River/Marina Views - Property Id: 297346 This unit, a breezy 25-mile commute to Nashville, offers a beautiful view of the Cumberland River and marina from a spacious balcony and large windows.
1 Unit Available
137 N Poole St
137 North Poole Street, Ashland City, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Well maintained home. Walking distance of banks, grocery stores, and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland City
1 Unit Available
214 Jasmine Row Lot 5
214 Jasmine Rd, Cheatham County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1596 sqft
Beautiful New Construction from Regal Homes featuring Luxury Vynl Tile, ceramic tile, all stainless appliances, covered deck, vaulted ceiling, and Much More.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland City
Belle Valley Apartments
9 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Whites Bend
31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
West Meade
51 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
Cross Timbers
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Poplar Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Post Ridge
595 Hicks Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1694 sqft
This community features a coffee bar, pool and playground. It's pet-friendly, and apartments have in-unit laundry and additional storage. Bellevue Place and other shopping is nearby on Highway 70 South.
30 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Whites Bend
30 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
27 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
107 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1338 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Whitebridge
32 Units Available
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
Westfield Condos
14 Units Available
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
Whites Bend
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1364 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
24 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1362 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
9 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1980 sqft
You won't likely beat this price for what you get!! One of Nashville's most sought after areas to live, work, and shop! Close to the trendy Nashville West shopping venues and McKay's Bookstore!! This home has wood floors (some barnwood), tray
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
6350 Columbia Avenue
6350 Columbia Avenue, Nashville, TN
Fantastic home in booming Charlotte Park neighborhood. Don't let the exterior shot fool you, this is a super spacious home. 3 full bedrooms and 2 full baths downstairs, along with a sunroom, living room AND a separate dining area.
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
1633 54th Avenue North
1633 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2090 sqft
Available NOW for self-showing with Rently-- click HERE! Silo Park BRAND NEW single family home in the Nations! One of Nashville hottest neighborhoods with a TON of new restaurants and commercial development. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2102 Traemoor Village Ct
2102 Traemoor Village Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
2033 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath town home conveniently located in Traemoor Village. Easy access to both I-40 and Charlotte. Minutes away from Nashville West and down town Bellevue. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a huge two car garage
Urbandale Nations
1 Unit Available
5300 Illinois Ave
5300 Illinois Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
The Nations! Fully furnished! - Property Id: 285789 Beautiful home and amazing location in The Nations! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285789 Property Id 285789 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834136)
1 Unit Available
210 Glenda Ct
210 Glenda Court, Pleasant View, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
Harris Farms - Property Id: 292629 3 beds 2 baths w/bonus room over 2 car garage! Plenty of storage and a big yard! Located in Harris Farms of Pleasant View, TN this neighborhood is very family friendly! No need to bring your lawnmower, LAWNCARE is
