Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

42-B Southbrook Drive

42 Southbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

42 Southbrook Dr, York, SC 29745

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 BR Condo in York - Water & Trash Services Included! - Two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in York! Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator with a pantry. There are washer and dryer connections.

This home has vinyl floors throughout the downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Both bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Directions to the property from our office: Take State Road 331, right on Main Street/SC-5 into York, left on Church, left on Jefferson Street, right on Railroad, left on Southbrook Drive

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3431926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have any available units?
42-B Southbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, SC.
What amenities does 42-B Southbrook Drive have?
Some of 42-B Southbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-B Southbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42-B Southbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-B Southbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42-B Southbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 42-B Southbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-B Southbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 42-B Southbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 42-B Southbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-B Southbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-B Southbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42-B Southbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.

