42-B Southbrook Drive.

2 BR Condo in York - Water & Trash Services Included! - Two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in York! Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator with a pantry. There are washer and dryer connections.



This home has vinyl floors throughout the downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Both bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs.



Pet Policy: NO PETS



Directions to the property from our office: Take State Road 331, right on Main Street/SC-5 into York, left on Church, left on Jefferson Street, right on Railroad, left on Southbrook Drive



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



