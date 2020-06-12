19 Wright Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Foyer, Large Living Room (Fireplace is non-operational), Large Dining Room with Built In China Cabinet, Office on Main Level. Updated Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area upstairs. Single Family Only. (No Linens Provided) for $2395 a month/This rental can be fully furnished with Utilities and Linens will be provided for $2895 a month.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only-Call to make appt to view. (Available within 1 week from approved application). All offering 4-8 Month Lease Terms.



(RLNE4061567)