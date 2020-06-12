All apartments in York
19 Wright Ave

19 Wright Avenue · (803) 985-1231
Location

19 Wright Avenue, York, SC 29745

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Wright Ave · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2789 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Foyer, Large Living Room (Fireplace is non-operational), Large Dining Room with Built In China Cabinet, Office on Main Level. Updated Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area upstairs. Single Family Only. (No Linens Provided) for $2395 a month/This rental can be fully furnished with Utilities and Linens will be provided for $2895 a month.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 5. By Appointment Only-Call to make appt to view. (Available within 1 week from approved application). All offering 4-8 Month Lease Terms.

(RLNE4061567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Wright Ave have any available units?
19 Wright Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Wright Ave have?
Some of 19 Wright Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Wright Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19 Wright Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Wright Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Wright Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19 Wright Ave offer parking?
No, 19 Wright Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19 Wright Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Wright Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Wright Ave have a pool?
No, 19 Wright Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19 Wright Ave have accessible units?
No, 19 Wright Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Wright Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Wright Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Wright Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Wright Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
