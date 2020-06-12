/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Warrenville, SC
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$819
1267 sqft
Come visit The Vista Apartments and find your new home today! The Vista Apartments offers inviting two bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
109 McCampbell Street
109 Mccampbell Street, Warrenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1056 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath Cottage. Close to Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta. Hardwood Floor, covered front porch.. One car garage or storage shed with side road entry. Some work in progress.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1116 sqft
Located on a wooded lot in a residential neighborhood close to Houndslake Country Club. Apartments feature a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated May 15 at 02:12pm
13 Units Available
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
The pet-friendly community includes a gym, nature trails, and a pool. Featuring open floor plans, the apartment homes have spacious closets, nine-foot ceilings, and private outdoor spaces. Between I-20 and Highway 78 near USC.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$763
1000 sqft
Looking for value, space, convenience and comfort in the heart of Aiken, SC? You have found it with Verandas on the Green! Come home to a charming community surrounded by natural beauty.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 The Corners Drive
11 The Cors, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
983 sqft
Aiken condo with large patio! - This charming attached condo offers a large exterior patio and two parking spaces on the exterior. Inside the home, it features a living room with fireplace and tons of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
327 Laurens Street SW
327 Laurens St SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Easy Aiken Downtown living with no maintenance and all the fun! Condo is being updated with new paint, wood laminate flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
101 The Bunkers
101 The Bunkers, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully, newly renovated furnished 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome features wood floors throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, stainless appliances. Peacefully quiet location with view from back patio of the golf course.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
210 Arbor Terrace
210 Arbor Ter, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious furnished 2 bed 2.5 bath town home in the heart of downtown Aiken. Enjoy walking to local restaurants, boutique shopping, the arts center, theater and everything else this charming town has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
6020 Village West Lane
6020 Village West Lane, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1200 sqft
Available Now! Attached Townhome with Approximately 1200 Square Feet. Living Room/Dining Room Combination. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
151 Brow Tine Court
151 Brow Tine Ct, Aiken County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
2 BR 2 BATH TOWN HOME- ALL APPLIANCES RANGE/DW/REF/MICROWAVE/WASHER/DRYER. ,PANTRY, BREAKFAST AREA, NICE DINING AREA & LIVING ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$903
1014 sqft
Surround yourself in the serenity Gatewood Apartment Homes offers! Picture yourself strolling through beautiful breathtaking mature maple, pine, dogwood and crepe myrtle trees while your senses are stimulated by the aroma of jasmine and honeysuckle
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Orchard Way
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
119 Orchard Way, North Augusta, SC - Easy Maintenance Townhome with Lawn Care Included! Well maintained townhome with designer touches throughout. No carpet throughout home with fantastic custom hard-coated flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
111 Portofino Lane
111 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1334 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, sunroom, carport, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
108 Stonington Lane
108 Stonington Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome on the Southside of Aiken. Home features open floorplan, fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring & furnishings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
118 Portofino Lane
118 Portofino Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome on the south side of Aiken. Home features fully equipped kitchen, comfortably furnished living/dining area, sunroom that can also be used as an office, large master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
206 Sumter Street
206 Sumter St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming, comfortably furnished and newly renovated! This home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bath. Large, fenced backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
342 Marion Street
342 Marion St SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming furnished cottage near down town Aiken. Home features hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, double bed in master suite and large walk-in shower in master bath. Second bedroom has 2 twin beds. Fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
279 Southbank Drive
279 Southbank Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome features open floorplan, sunroom, covered deck overlooking private backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Freshly painted throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
146 Photinia Drive
146 Photinia Dr, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
Fully furnished, updated, town home to include all utilities (electricity, water, sewer, trash, and high-speed internet: NO CABLE) and housewares. Small storage space on back patio. Available 07.06.2020 for a minimum of a 6 month lease agreement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
727 Banks Terrace
727 Banks Ter SE, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Comfortably furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautifully updated, well appointed eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, king size bed in master suite and queen in 2nd bedroom.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
108 White Willow Place
108 White Willow Pl, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
JUST REDUCED! Building your dream home in the Reserve or Woodside? This executive rental, located on the golf course, is the perfect location to become part of the community before moving in.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1313 Triple Tree Lane Southwest
1313 Triple Tree Ln SW, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1092 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 Bath Middle Unit. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling with gas fireplace in family room. Features tile floors in kitchen, foyer, and baths, fenced backyard with patio, storage room, and finished attic.
1 of 23
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Singletree Lane
104 Singletree Ln, Aiken, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Lovely and ready to move in! This townhome is an end-unit with 2 beds / 2 baths. Great updates throughout! Laminate and vinyl flooring throughout the main living areas of the home.