All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 9 Bristol Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
9 Bristol Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:47 PM

9 Bristol Drive

9 Bristol Drive · (864) 640-8877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more. This pet friendly home (up to (2) not to exceed 40 lbs) has hardwood floors throughout the main living space and 3 bedrooms, new LVP flooring in 4th bedroom/bonus room with large walk in closet, all new updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout, and a fenced back yard. Home has a large kitchen that opens to a dining area and includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. 2 Car carport, and laundry storage room attached to carport. **Lot with garage next door not included with home. 4M Property Management is a leasing agent to the Owner/Landlord but does not manage this home after move in.** Schools - Lake Forest Elem., Sevier Middle, Wade Hampton Blvd. per Greenville County website homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require 1 time pet fee of $250.00. https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount. At times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place, and syndications sometimes do not display information at the Agent has intended. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Bristol Drive have any available units?
9 Bristol Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Bristol Drive have?
Some of 9 Bristol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Bristol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Bristol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Bristol Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Bristol Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9 Bristol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Bristol Drive does offer parking.
Does 9 Bristol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Bristol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Bristol Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Bristol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Bristol Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Bristol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Bristol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Bristol Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Bristol Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Bristol Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Bristol Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wade Hampton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Taylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity