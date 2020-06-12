9 Bristol Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more. This pet friendly home (up to (2) not to exceed 40 lbs) has hardwood floors throughout the main living space and 3 bedrooms, new LVP flooring in 4th bedroom/bonus room with large walk in closet, all new updated bathroom, fresh paint throughout, and a fenced back yard. Home has a large kitchen that opens to a dining area and includes refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. 2 Car carport, and laundry storage room attached to carport. **Lot with garage next door not included with home. 4M Property Management is a leasing agent to the Owner/Landlord but does not manage this home after move in.** Schools - Lake Forest Elem., Sevier Middle, Wade Hampton Blvd. per Greenville County website homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require 1 time pet fee of $250.00. https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount. At times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place, and syndications sometimes do not display information at the Agent has intended. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.