Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

370 Juniper Bend Circle

370 Juniper Bend Circle · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 370 Juniper Bend Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1282 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

**LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Townes at Pine Grove Community! Features a Community Pool Perfect for the Hot Months Ahead! Great open floor plan as you enter the home. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Small dining area right off the kitchen that is open to the living room area with a Fireplace. Living room has access to the back patio. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a trey ceiling and is spacious with a large Master Bath. Master Bath has a double sink vanity and a tub/shower combo. Large Walk-In Closet. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space - second full bathroom is in the hall way. Features a one car garage and a good sized parking pad.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or Vaping Inside The Home
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash: Tenant Must Set Up
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy
High School: Eastside High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have any available units?
370 Juniper Bend Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have?
Some of 370 Juniper Bend Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Juniper Bend Circle currently offering any rent specials?
370 Juniper Bend Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Juniper Bend Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle is pet friendly.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle offer parking?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle offers parking.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have a pool?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle has a pool.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have accessible units?
No, 370 Juniper Bend Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Juniper Bend Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 370 Juniper Bend Circle has units with air conditioning.
