in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



**LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Townes at Pine Grove Community! Features a Community Pool Perfect for the Hot Months Ahead! Great open floor plan as you enter the home. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Small dining area right off the kitchen that is open to the living room area with a Fireplace. Living room has access to the back patio. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a trey ceiling and is spacious with a large Master Bath. Master Bath has a double sink vanity and a tub/shower combo. Large Walk-In Closet. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space - second full bathroom is in the hall way. Features a one car garage and a good sized parking pad.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or Vaping Inside The Home

Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Trash: Tenant Must Set Up

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary

Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy

High School: Eastside High



