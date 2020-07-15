Amenities
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
**LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in The Townes at Pine Grove Community! Features a Community Pool Perfect for the Hot Months Ahead! Great open floor plan as you enter the home. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Small dining area right off the kitchen that is open to the living room area with a Fireplace. Living room has access to the back patio. Upstairs you'll find the bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a trey ceiling and is spacious with a large Master Bath. Master Bath has a double sink vanity and a tub/shower combo. Large Walk-In Closet. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space - second full bathroom is in the hall way. Features a one car garage and a good sized parking pad.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or Vaping Inside The Home
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash: Tenant Must Set Up
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Mitchell Rd Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy
High School: Eastside High
