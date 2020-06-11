210 Jewel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer. Large 2 car garage, Granite counter tops, high ceilings, hardwoods through main living areas, lots of natural light and a covered back patio are just some of the great features. No smoking or vaping. Property is currently occupied. Will require at least 24 hr notice for showings. Available for August 1 move in.