All apartments in Travelers Rest
Find more places like 210 Jewel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travelers Rest, SC
/
210 Jewel Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

210 Jewel Court

210 Jewel Court · (864) 270-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Travelers Rest
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Jewel Court, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! 3/2 cul-de-sac property up for lease in popular Travelers Rest close to Furman University and Swamp Rabbit Trail! You can't beat the views and space this property has to offer. Large 2 car garage, Granite counter tops, high ceilings, hardwoods through main living areas, lots of natural light and a covered back patio are just some of the great features. No smoking or vaping. Property is currently occupied. Will require at least 24 hr notice for showings. Available for August 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Jewel Court have any available units?
210 Jewel Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Jewel Court have?
Some of 210 Jewel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Jewel Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 Jewel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Jewel Court pet-friendly?
No, 210 Jewel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travelers Rest.
Does 210 Jewel Court offer parking?
Yes, 210 Jewel Court does offer parking.
Does 210 Jewel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Jewel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Jewel Court have a pool?
No, 210 Jewel Court does not have a pool.
Does 210 Jewel Court have accessible units?
No, 210 Jewel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Jewel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Jewel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Jewel Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Jewel Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 Jewel Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Travelers Rest 1 BedroomsTravelers Rest 2 Bedrooms
Travelers Rest Apartments with BalconyTravelers Rest Apartments with Garage
Travelers Rest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity