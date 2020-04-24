All apartments in Travelers Rest
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:50 PM

116 Midwood Rd

116 Midwood Road · (864) 335-8683
Location

116 Midwood Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 Midwood Rd · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and appliances. Low maintenance yard and 2 Car Garage. This house is very convenient to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Few miles to Downtown Greenville, Shopping and Furman University.

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Dogs 25lbs or less. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup - Wednesday Morning
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Gateway Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle
High School: Travelers Rest High

(RLNE4045288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

