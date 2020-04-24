116 Midwood Rd

Amenities
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and appliances. Low maintenance yard and 2 Car Garage. This house is very convenient to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Few miles to Downtown Greenville, Shopping and Furman University.
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Dogs 25lbs or less. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pickup - Wednesday Morning
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Gateway Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle
High School: Travelers Rest High
(RLNE4045288)