116 Midwood Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is few minutes from the beautiful Travelers Rest downtown area. Open Floor plan. Open Living area. Carpets in Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and appliances. Low maintenance yard and 2 Car Garage. This house is very convenient to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Few miles to Downtown Greenville, Shopping and Furman University.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Dogs 25lbs or less. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: City Pickup - Wednesday Morning

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Gateway Elementary

Middle School: Northwest Middle

High School: Travelers Rest High



(RLNE4045288)