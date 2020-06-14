Apartment List
/
SC
/
tega cay
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC

Finding an apartment in Tega Cay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
East Tega Cay
15 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
16161 Tana Tea Circle
16161 Tana Tea Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
***NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout the home*** Large and Open Galley Style Kitchen with Dinette that opens to a Large Sunken Living Room/Dining Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
27041 Tidal Way
27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2603 sqft
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC.

1 of 20

Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brown Road
13 Units Available
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
4 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
90 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Yorkshire
44 Units Available
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1193 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Steele Creek
23 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Yorkshire
22 Units Available
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tega Cay, SC

Finding an apartment in Tega Cay that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTega Cay 3 BedroomsTega Cay Apartments with Balcony
Tega Cay Apartments with GarageTega Cay Apartments with GymTega Cay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTega Cay Apartments with Parking
Tega Cay Apartments with PoolTega Cay Apartments with Washer-DryerTega Cay Dog Friendly ApartmentsTega Cay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College