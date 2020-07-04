7032 Cambridge Court

Amenities

Tega Cay Ranch - 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovated ranch on private 1/3 acre located in beautiful Tega Cay. Winter water view and walking distance to the marina. Features all new windows, new carpet, new stove & microwave, new bathroom fixtures and refinished hardwoods. Vaulted living room and dining. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Refinished deck, new landscaping, split-rail fence and great backyard for entertaining. Ample off-street parking in driveway. Highly rated schools! Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. 5-12 month lease. Price is based on the lenght of the lease. Security deposit, background and credit check required. Please call for pricing based on your preferences.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4386050)