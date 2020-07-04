All apartments in Tega Cay
Last updated May 21 2020

7032 Cambridge Court

7032 Cambridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7032 Cambridge Circle, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tega Cay Ranch - 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovated ranch on private 1/3 acre located in beautiful Tega Cay. Winter water view and walking distance to the marina. Features all new windows, new carpet, new stove & microwave, new bathroom fixtures and refinished hardwoods. Vaulted living room and dining. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Washer/dryer included. Refinished deck, new landscaping, split-rail fence and great backyard for entertaining. Ample off-street parking in driveway. Highly rated schools! Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. 5-12 month lease. Price is based on the lenght of the lease. Security deposit, background and credit check required. Please call for pricing based on your preferences.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4386050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7032 Cambridge Court have any available units?
7032 Cambridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 7032 Cambridge Court have?
Some of 7032 Cambridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7032 Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7032 Cambridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7032 Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 7032 Cambridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tega Cay.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7032 Cambridge Court offers parking.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7032 Cambridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court have a pool?
No, 7032 Cambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7032 Cambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7032 Cambridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7032 Cambridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7032 Cambridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

