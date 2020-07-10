7009 Coventry Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Waterveiw Home in Tega Cay!! - WATERVIEW home in Tega Cay! Enjoy wonderful views from the huge side deck as well as the Great Room and Dining areas. Updated Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Two bedrooms + full bath on main level. Master with 2 closets and private bath up. Vaulted Great Room w/ fireplace & wood laminate floors. Fenced backyard. Storage shed. Plenty of parking. Corner lot. Award-winning Fort Mill Schools!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5246900)