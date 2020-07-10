Waterveiw Home in Tega Cay!! - WATERVIEW home in Tega Cay! Enjoy wonderful views from the huge side deck as well as the Great Room and Dining areas. Updated Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Two bedrooms + full bath on main level. Master with 2 closets and private bath up. Vaulted Great Room w/ fireplace & wood laminate floors. Fenced backyard. Storage shed. Plenty of parking. Corner lot. Award-winning Fort Mill Schools!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5246900)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have any available units?
7009 Coventry Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 7009 Coventry Ct. have?
Some of 7009 Coventry Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Coventry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Coventry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.