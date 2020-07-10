All apartments in Tega Cay
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

7009 Coventry Ct.

7009 Coventry Court · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Coventry Court, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Waterveiw Home in Tega Cay!! - WATERVIEW home in Tega Cay! Enjoy wonderful views from the huge side deck as well as the Great Room and Dining areas. Updated Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Two bedrooms + full bath on main level. Master with 2 closets and private bath up. Vaulted Great Room w/ fireplace & wood laminate floors. Fenced backyard. Storage shed. Plenty of parking. Corner lot. Award-winning Fort Mill Schools!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5246900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have any available units?
7009 Coventry Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 7009 Coventry Ct. have?
Some of 7009 Coventry Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Coventry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Coventry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Coventry Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tega Cay.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Coventry Ct. offers parking.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have a pool?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Coventry Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 Coventry Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

