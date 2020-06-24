605 Sunfish Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront 3 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tega Cay! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has an awesome view of Lake Wylie! The property features include hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with granite counter tops that opens to the living room, master bedroom suite on the first floor, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, balconies, dining room and a loft area with a beautiful view of the kitchen and living room area. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave. Washer and dryer are also included.



Pet Policy: Small pets under 20 lbs allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet) - max 2 pets per property



Directions to the property from Fort Mill office: Left onto Highway 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd/SC-98. Left onto Shoreline Pkwy. Left onto Beach Club Ln. Right onto Sunfish Ln.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes vacant, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



