Tega Cay, SC
605 Sunfish Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

605 Sunfish Lane

605 Sunfish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Sunfish Lane, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront 3 bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tega Cay! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has an awesome view of Lake Wylie! The property features include hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with granite counter tops that opens to the living room, master bedroom suite on the first floor, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, balconies, dining room and a loft area with a beautiful view of the kitchen and living room area. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave. Washer and dryer are also included.

Pet Policy: Small pets under 20 lbs allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet) - max 2 pets per property

Directions to the property from Fort Mill office: Left onto Highway 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd/SC-98. Left onto Shoreline Pkwy. Left onto Beach Club Ln. Right onto Sunfish Ln.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes vacant, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3791876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Sunfish Lane have any available units?
605 Sunfish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 605 Sunfish Lane have?
Some of 605 Sunfish Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Sunfish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Sunfish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Sunfish Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Sunfish Lane is pet friendly.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane offer parking?
Yes, 605 Sunfish Lane offers parking.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Sunfish Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane have a pool?
No, 605 Sunfish Lane does not have a pool.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Sunfish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Sunfish Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Sunfish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Sunfish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
