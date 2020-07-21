Amenities

6045 Windjammer Drive Available 08/01/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Home Overlooking the Golf Course on the 4th Fairway-The Pines in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Cook top, Wall Oven, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Large Deck on Back. Single Family Only. Rent is discounted to $1495 to October 31, 2020 and will go to $1595 as of November 1, 2020.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Maximum Occupants 5. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2020).



