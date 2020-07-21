All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 6045 Windjammer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
6045 Windjammer Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

6045 Windjammer Drive

6045 Windjammer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6045 Windjammer Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6045 Windjammer Drive Available 08/01/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Ranch Home Overlooking the Golf Course on the 4th Fairway-The Pines in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Cook top, Wall Oven, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Large Deck on Back. Single Family Only. Rent is discounted to $1495 to October 31, 2020 and will go to $1595 as of November 1, 2020.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Maximum Occupants 5. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2020).

(RLNE4974747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have any available units?
6045 Windjammer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 6045 Windjammer Drive have?
Some of 6045 Windjammer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Windjammer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Windjammer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Windjammer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 Windjammer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive offer parking?
No, 6045 Windjammer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Windjammer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have a pool?
No, 6045 Windjammer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have accessible units?
No, 6045 Windjammer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 Windjammer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Windjammer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Windjammer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTega Cay 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tega Cay 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsTega Cay Apartments with Gyms
Tega Cay Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College