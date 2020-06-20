All apartments in Tega Cay
405 Halyard Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:34 PM

405 Halyard Lane

405 Halyard Lane · (704) 437-9113
Location

405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and much more! Originally the model unit, this 3BR/2.5BA home includes vaulted ceilings, two-story greatroom, granite countertops in kitchen, stone stacked fireplace, and much more! All bedrooms are oversized with plentiful closet space. This move-in ready home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy all that Lakeshore has to offer including all of it's amenities: outdoor pool, lake access to Lake Wylie, fitness center, playground, and much more! Great school districts and private community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Halyard Lane have any available units?
405 Halyard Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Halyard Lane have?
Some of 405 Halyard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Halyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Halyard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Halyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 405 Halyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tega Cay.
Does 405 Halyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 405 Halyard Lane does offer parking.
Does 405 Halyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Halyard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Halyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 405 Halyard Lane has a pool.
Does 405 Halyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Halyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Halyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Halyard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Halyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Halyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
