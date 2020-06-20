405 Halyard Lane

Amenities

Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and much more! Originally the model unit, this 3BR/2.5BA home includes vaulted ceilings, two-story greatroom, granite countertops in kitchen, stone stacked fireplace, and much more! All bedrooms are oversized with plentiful closet space. This move-in ready home is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy all that Lakeshore has to offer including all of it's amenities: outdoor pool, lake access to Lake Wylie, fitness center, playground, and much more! Great school districts and private community.