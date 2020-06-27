All apartments in Tega Cay
4023 Windward Drive

No Longer Available
Location

4023 Windward Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom lakefront home situated in Tega Cay is a MUST SEE! With an open floor plan, built-in dry bar, and the amazingly unobstructed views of Lake Wylie; this home is definitely an entertainer's dream home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a double door refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, pantry, tons of cabinet space and breakfast area. Off of the kitchen is the laundry/mud room with w/d hookups and side entrance. The master bedroom has walk-in his and her closets with a stand-alone shower in the private bathroom. This home has a wired 400 sq.ft. storage building with built-in workspaces, an expansive deck, and many more perks!

Pet Policy: NO PETS!!

Directions to the property from our Fort Mill Office: Left onto Hwy 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd. Continue Straight onto Tega Cay Dr. Left onto Windward Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

https://iplayerhd.com/player/video/ebb6e3bb-c04e-4031-a46a-2231fdcb87d8/share

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

