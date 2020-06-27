4023 Windward Drive

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom lakefront home situated in Tega Cay is a MUST SEE! With an open floor plan, built-in dry bar, and the amazingly unobstructed views of Lake Wylie; this home is definitely an entertainer's dream home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a double door refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, pantry, tons of cabinet space and breakfast area. Off of the kitchen is the laundry/mud room with w/d hookups and side entrance. The master bedroom has walk-in his and her closets with a stand-alone shower in the private bathroom. This home has a wired 400 sq.ft. storage building with built-in workspaces, an expansive deck, and many more perks!



Pet Policy: NO PETS!!



Directions to the property from our Fort Mill Office: Left onto Hwy 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd. Continue Straight onto Tega Cay Dr. Left onto Windward Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.