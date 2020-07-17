All apartments in Tega Cay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

317 Annatto Way

317 Annatto Way · No Longer Available
Location

317 Annatto Way, Tega Cay, SC 29708
East Tega Cay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning split-bedroom ranch home in Tega Cay's Lake Ridge--amenities galore include community pool, tennis, fitness center and more! This lovely home is packed with upgrades and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Gleaming hardwood floors are throughout the main level, and the open floor plan features wide archways and lots of crown molding. Foyer is flanked by a private office with french doors and bay window on one side and a spacious open dining room on the other. The great room and gourmet kitchen feature a vaulted ceiling and have a wide-open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, huge center island and stainless steel appliances featuring gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Laundry room has custom cabinets. Enjoy evenings relaxing in the enclosed screened porch or grilling out on the spacious paver patio with built-in firepit; backs up to trees. The master bedroom has a trey ceiling and sitting room and a glamorous master bath offering a generous-sized glass shower with tiled built-in bench, soaking tub and granite dual-sink vanity. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bath also with granite dual-sink vanity. Two-car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot close to Hwy 160 and 49.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Annatto Way have any available units?
317 Annatto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 317 Annatto Way have?
Some of 317 Annatto Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Annatto Way currently offering any rent specials?
317 Annatto Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Annatto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Annatto Way is pet friendly.
Does 317 Annatto Way offer parking?
Yes, 317 Annatto Way offers parking.
Does 317 Annatto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Annatto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Annatto Way have a pool?
Yes, 317 Annatto Way has a pool.
Does 317 Annatto Way have accessible units?
No, 317 Annatto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Annatto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Annatto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Annatto Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Annatto Way does not have units with air conditioning.
