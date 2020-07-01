109 Inlet Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous townhouse in Lake Shore in Tega Cay! Attached 2 car garage for plenty of parking space or room for storage. Kitchen is beautifully upgraded with custom back splash, granite counters, and stainless stove & microwave. Fridge is also included! This entire home has wood floors and tile - no carpet. Kitchen is open to the 2 story vaulted great room. Master bedroom is downstairs with tray ceiling, walk in closet, and large shower in the ensuite bathroom. Upstairs is a spacious loft, with open railing to the great room. Walk in attic storage is located in the loft. Upstairs are 2 more wonderful bedrooms and a full bath with double sinks. Outside, enjoy your quiet patio backed up to the grass area and trees. Tons of privacy! Great community, and ready to move in! Welcome home!