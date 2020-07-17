All apartments in Taylors
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

26 Rock Garden Lane

26 Rock Garden Lane · (864) 640-8877
Location

26 Rock Garden Lane, Taylors, SC 29609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
online portal
Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pebble Gardens. Convenient location close to downtown Greenville, Greer, and Travelers Rest. This home has an open concept with the main floor sharing a living room, dining room, and kitchen area. The downstairs has hardwood floors, a laundry room with washer/dryer, and powder room. Upstairs is carpeted with 2 master suites each with it's own bathroom. Pet friendly for dogs up to 25 lbs or inside cat(s). Home has 2 assigned parking spaces and there is guest parking on the premises. No smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o Renters insurance under 4M Property Management Master Policy including liability, and content coverage o Online resident portal o No cost for ACH payments made via the resident portal o Online maintenance communication and scheduling platform o After hours emergency call center o First time forgiveness of ACH payment reversal fee ERRORS & OMISSION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have any available units?
26 Rock Garden Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Rock Garden Lane have?
Some of 26 Rock Garden Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Rock Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Rock Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Rock Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Rock Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Rock Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Rock Garden Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Rock Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Rock Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Rock Garden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Rock Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Rock Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
